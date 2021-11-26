Four killed in Telangana road accident



Hyderabad: Four persons were killed and one injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when the car in which the vitims were travelling hit a tree at Manakondur.

While the four occupants of the car died on the spot, the fifth was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Karimnagar town.

The victims belonging to the same family were returning home in Karimnagar from Kalluru in Khammam district after attending ‘pedda karma’ of a relative who had passed away recently.

They all had left for Khammam district on Thursday morning and after attending the ritual started for Karimnagar on Thursday night.

Inspector Krishna Reddy said the accident occurred at around 3.30 a.m.

He said preliminary investigations show that the driver dozed off at the wheels which led to his losing control over the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Koppula Srinivas Rao, Koppula Balaji, Sriraju and driver Jalandhar. Srinivas Rao was injured.

Police pulled out the bodies from the car and shifted them to the government hospital at Karimnagar for autopsy.