Four K’taka IPS officers transferred; B’luru gets new Police Commissioner

The Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday transferred four IPS officers.



C. H. Pratap Reddy, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, is transferred and posted as DGP of Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

B. Dayananda, ADGP, Intelligence will be the new police commissioner of Bengaluru.

Dr. M. A. Saleem, ADGP and Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru city is promoted and posted as DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

K. V. Sharath Chandra, ADGP of CID, Bengaluru is transferred and posted as ADGP, Intelligence.

The Congress government has appointed Dr. Alok Mohan as the Chief of state police department following the appointment of Praveen Sood as the CBI Director.

B. Dayanand is a senior IPS officer from Ranebennur town in Haveri district. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer and has served as the Commissioner of Mysuru city, Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Bengaluru city, Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru.

Dayanand headed the Intelligence department during the tenures of Siddaramaiah, H. D. Kumaraswamy and B. S. Yediyurappa.

