Four National Awards for Kannada cinema; ‘777 Charlie’ among the winners

Bengaluru: The Kannada cinema industry has bagged four awards in the 69th National Film Awards that were declared on Thursday while pan-India hit ‘777 Charlie’ starring Rakshith Shetty bagged the Best Kannada Film.

Documentary ‘Bale Bangara’, directed by Anirudh Jatkaar, is honoured with Special Appreciation of jury members in the non-feature section. ‘Ayushman’, directed by Jacob Verghese and produced by Jacob Verghese, Dinesh Rajkumar and Naveen Francis, has received the Best Exploration Cinema award in the non-feature section.

Senior film journalist Subramanya Bandoor has been honoured with the Best Film Critic (Special-Mention) award. Subramanya Bandoor is working as a film journalist for 43 years. He has been contributing articles and columns.

‘777 Charlie’ was a super hit movie starring Rakshith Shetty and dubbed into all major languages of the country.

The movie generated good reviews in all languages and won the hearts of canine lovers.

The movie was directed by Kiran Raj and produced by Rakshith Shetty.

‘Bale Bangara’ documentary is based on the life and struggle of senior artiste Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, a Padma Shree awardee.

