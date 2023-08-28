Four of family found dead in Mysuru, suicide suspected

Four people of a family were found dead in their home in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mahadevaswamy, 46, his wife Anitha, 37, and their children Chandrakala, 17, and Dhanalakshmi, 15.

Mahadevaswamy was a vegetable merchant at Bandipalaya in Mysuru.

Police said that neighbours grew suspicious after the family were not seen outside for the past two days and called the police. Police entered the house through the rear door as the front door was bolted.

All the four were found dead with the elder daughter Chandralekha found hanging and others lying on the floor. While preliminary investigations indicate suicide, police said that they have started an investigation into the death and a case has been registered.

