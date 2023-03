Four of a Family from Mysuru Commit Suicide in Mangaluru Lodge

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident four of a family from Vijayanagar, Mysuru have allegedly committed suicide at the Karuna Lodge, K S Rao Road here on March 3.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra (46) from Vijayanagar, Mysuru, his wife and two children.

The Bunder Police have reached the spot for further investigations.

More details will be updated.

