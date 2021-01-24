Spread the love



















Four people, including three women, die in Belagavi car-bus collision

Belagavi, (UNI): Four people, including three women, died on the spot when their car collided head on against a North West Karnataka Road Corporation (NWKRTC) bus at Chachadi-Gondomar cross, about 50 km from here on Sunday.

Police said the impact of the incident was such that the car had gone underneath the

bus and totally damaged.

The deceased were identified as Women Police Sub Inspector (WPSI) Laxmi Vasudev Pawar, her son Prasad, daughter in-law Ankita and an associate of the family Deepa Anil Shahapurkar. All are Residents of Sahyadrinagar, Belagavi city, police said.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi and other senior police officials visited the spot.