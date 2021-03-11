Spread the love



















Four Rhea Birds & Three Swamp Deers-the New Additions to Pilikula Zoo

Mangaluru: : The Pilikula Biological Park has additional attractions, with arrival of two pairs each of WHITE RHEA and BROWN RHEA Birds, along with three SWAMP DEERS, as per H Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the Pilikula Zoo/Park.

Speaking to the media, H J Bhandary said, “Rheas are the largest flightless bird of South America. Swamp deer are also called barasingha, and found in the Indian subcontinent. The swamp deer is an endangered species, and has arrived from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, Kerala, in an animal exchange programme. They were received in exchange for three King Cobras and two pairs of Whitaker’s boa sent to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, Kerala from Pilikula Zoo. The animal exchange programme was halted for a year, due to the pandemic. The rheas are flightless birds of the genus Rhea, native to South America. They are ratites, which means they are large flightless birds with no keel to their breastbone or sternum”.

ABOUT SWAMP DEER :

The Barasingha, also called swamp deer, is a deer species distributed in the Indian subcontinent. Populations in northern and central India are fragmented, and two isolated populations occur in southwestern Nepal. It is extinct in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The swamp deer differs from all other Indian deer species in that the antlers carry more than three tines (Tine-a prong or sharp point, such as that on a fork or antler). Because of this distinctive character it is designated bārah-singgā, meaning “twelve-horned” in Hindustani. Mature stags usually have 10 to 14 tines, and some have been known to have up to 20.

The barasingha is a large deer with a shoulder height of 44 to 46 in (110 to 120 cm) and a head-to-body length of nearly 6 ft (180 cm). Its hair is rather woolly and yellowish brown above but paler below, with white spots along the spine. The throat, belly, inside of the thighs and beneath the tail is white. In summer the coat becomes bright rufous-brown. The neck is manned. Females are paler than males. Young are spotted. Average antlers measure 30 in (76 cm) round the curve with a girth of 5 in (13 cm) at mid beam. A record antler measured 104.1 cm (41.0 in) round the curve.

Stags weigh 170 to 280 kg (370 to 620 lb). Females are less heavy, weighing about 130 to 145 kg (287 to 320 lb). Large stags have weighed from 460 to 570 lb (210 to 260 kg). Swamp deer are mainly grazers. They largely feed on grasses and aquatic plants. They feed throughout the day with peaks during the mornings and late afternoons to evenings. In winter and monsoon, they drink water twice, and thrice or more in summer. In the hot season, they rest in the shade of trees during the day. When alarmed, they give out shrill, baying alarm calls.

ABOUT RHEA BIRD , also called ‘NANDU’ :

The greater or American rhea (also called the ‘Nandu’) is a large, flightless bird from forests of South America. This ratite is the largest bird in the Americas. It is a fast runner; and when it runs, its neck is almost horizontal to the ground. Rheas congregates in flocks of 20 to 30 birds. The lesser or Darwin’s rhea, Rhea pennata, is mostly found in the southern part of South America.

Rheas eat mostly plants, fruits, seeds, and nuts, but also will also eat insects and other small animals (like lizards). The female rhea lays 12-30 yellow-cream eggs in a clutch. The male digs the nest (a simple scrape in the ground), incubates the eggs (for 6 weeks), and raises the chicks. Rheas are mature at 2 years of age.

It was once thought that ratites were all one monophyletic group, which evolved together in Gondwana in the Upper Cretaceous. Then they evolved in their separate ways as Gondwana split up, and the parts drifted apart. The parts became the modern southern continents, plus Africa and the Indian subcontinent. However, modern genetic analysis conflicts with this. DNA analysis shows that the ratites diverged from one another too recently to share a common Gondwanian ancestor. However, all analyses show that rheas and the living Australasian/Oceanian ratites are monophyletic.

Pictures Courtesy : Pilikula Zoo