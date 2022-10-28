Four shooters of Bambiha gang arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have arrested four shooters of the Davinder Bambiha gang, including two assailants of Uttarakhand Mining Trader from Mohali, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

Mining trader Mehal Singh (70) was shot dead outside his house on October 13.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Counter Intelligence (CI) Punjab, the District Police of Udham Singh Nagar Uttarakhand, the Special Cell Delhi and the District Police of Mohali.

The arrested persons are Sadhu Singh, Jagdish Singh, alias Disha, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, Jaspreet Singh, all resident of Mansa district.

The police have also recovered one .30 caliber pistol along with two magazines and seven cartridges; one 9 mm pistol along with one magazine; and one Turkey-made 9 mm machine-pistol along with three magazines, including one magazine of 31 cartridges capacity and 19 cartridges and one Apache motorcycle from their possession.

DGP Yadav said during investigations it has come to light that accused Sadhu Singh and Manpreet Singh along with their associates killed trader Mehal Singh on the directions of gangsters-turned-terrorists Arshdeep Singh, a.k.a. Arsh Dalla, and Sukhdool Singh, a.k.a. Sukha Duneke.

The two arrested persons have provided them weapons, logistics support and conducted recce of deceased’s house.

He said the arrested persons were further hatching conspiracy to commit crimes in Punjab and neighbouring states.

