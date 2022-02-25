Four Students from Udupi Stranded in War-hit Ukraine- Parents in Fear

Udupi: As the situation in Ukraine has escalated, 4 students from the Udupi district are stranded in the war-hit country.

According to the DC office, Glenwill Mackwin Fernandes (19) (MBBS Student Town National Medical University) Son of Melwin Fernandes Kemmannu, Anifred Ridley D’Souza (MBBS Student Kharkiv National Medical University) daughter of William D’Souza Kallianpur, Mranal (MBBS Student Ivano-Fran Kivsk National Medical University Kharkiv Street 31) Son of Rajesh and Rohan Dhananjy Bagli (MBBS Student of Kharkiv National University) Son of Dhananjay B are stranded in Ukraine.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com, Gelnwill’s Father Melwin said that 10 days back he went to Ukraine and began going to the classes. He was in touch with us and explained the college atmosphere every day. From Two days, they were stranded in Ukraine. Glen and his other roommates were later shifted to safe Bunker. The local government is taking care of them but they are struggling to get food on time. Every half an hour we are inquiring with him about the situation through video. We are also in fear and request the Union Government to airlift all the students stranded in Ukraine, he said.

Additional DC Sadashiv Prabhu said, we have sent the list to the Ministry of External Affairs for necessary measures. The district administration will take necessary measures if a request is received.