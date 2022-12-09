Four Students of Engineering College SUSPENDED for Wearing Burqa & Dancing at Event

Four Students of an Engineering College in Vamanjoor, Mangaluru SUSPENDED for Wearing Burqa and Dancing at a College Event

Mangaluru: Four engineering students belonging to a reputed Engineering College in Vamanjoor, in the outskirts of Mangaluru who reportedly danced to a popular Bollywood number wearing a burqa during an event in their college have been suspended after a 17-second video went viral. Following this, the college took swift action after a few net users flagged the dance as “inappropriate and obscene”. During the inauguration of a students’ association at the college auditorium, the four students entered the stage out of nowhere and grooved to a song-wearing burqa.

Picture for Illustration Only

As soon as the dance clip surfaced on social media late Wednesday night, many called it a “mockery of the burqa”. It is learnt that the Principal of the College speaking to a reporter of a daily newspaper said that the college has taken immediate action and the response has been tweeted on its official handle and suspended the four boys, who are from the Muslim community.



