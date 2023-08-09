Four suspected members of Bambiha gang held in Punjab

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday arrested four suspected members of the Bambiha gang following an encounter in Barnala district, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Describing it as a major breakthrough, he said it was an intelligence-based operation.

The criminals opened fire on police and in self-defence, the police party fired back, resulting in the accused sustaining gunshot injuries, he said.

Three other criminals were arrested along with three pistols and 20 cartridges and a snatched car.

They were active in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Yadav added.

