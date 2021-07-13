Spread the love



















Four Teams Formed to Investigate Murder of Vishala Ganiga – SP Vishnuvardhan

Udupi: The Udupi district police have intensified their search for the accused in the 35-year-old Vishala Ganiga’s murder case, Vishala was found murdered at her residence at Kumragodu, Brahmavar.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com Superintendent of Police Udupi, N Vishnuvardhan said, “We have formed four police teams to probe the murder case of Vishala Ganiga. This is a sensational case. The teams include investigation officer Ananathapadmanabha CPI Brahmavar, Manjunath CPI Udupi, Manjunath PSI Manipal station and Pramod Kumar PI Udupi Town station”.

SP Vishnuvardhan further said, “There was no CCTV installed in the building where the crime took place, so the police have started collecting the CCTV footage from nearby places. Our teams have questioned many people in this regard, and so far no arrest has been made”.

In the complaint, it is mentioned that Vishala Ganiga, daughter of Vasu Ganiga, a resident of Nayakwadi near Gangolli had married Ramakrishna Ganiga of Bijoor, residing at Kumragodu. After marriage, Vishala had gone to the UAE and was living there with her husband and daughter.

Three months back all the three had come down to their native place for the settlement of the property of Ramakrishna (Vishala Ganiga’s Husband). Ramakrishna had given the power of attorney to Vasu Ganiga and returned to the UAE.

On July 2 Vishala Ganiga came down from Dubai along with her daughter. After coming to her hometown she stayed at her Kumragodu flat. Her husband Ramakrishna’s ancestral property was divided just a few days back.

On July 11, Vishala Ganiga’s parents came to Uppinakote to meet their daughter and also to take her to Gangolli along with them. Accordingly, on July 12 morning, Vishala along with her parents went to Gangolli by Auto. After dropping them at Gangolli, Vishala said that she had some work at the bank, and returned to Uppinakote.

Vishala’s father Vasu called her at 2 pm but she did not respond. Vishala too failed to contact her parents. Vishalá’s father waited for her till evening and later when Vishala did not return nor contact them, Vasu along with his other daughter went to her apartment to check on her. When Vasu reached the apartment, the main door was locked from outside. Vasu then opened the door with the Key he had and found that Vishala was murdered. The gold which Vishala was wearing was missing.

