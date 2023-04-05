Four Thieves Who Stole Six Two-Wheelers in the City Arrested by CCB Police

Mangaluru: The City CCB police were successful in arresting four culprits who had been involved in six two-wheeler thefts in the City during March 2023. The arrested persons are identified as Faisal (35) from Ullal; Mohammed Sinan (19) from Kasaba Bengre; Mohammed Saheel Bengre (22) from Kasaba Bengre; and Mohammed Saheel (18) from Nandavara in Bantwal taluk.

The CCB police confiscated six two-wheelers which are worth about Rs 2,15,000 from their possession and later handed them over to the Ullal police station. It is learnt that the bikes were stolen from six different locations, like- Thokkottu Grand City Complex, Koragajja Katte in Kotekar, Kasaba Bengre ferry, and Nanthoor Tharaitota.

Jimmy’s Supermarket Kadri and Central Market area.

While five bikes were stolen between 27 March and 30 March 2023, one bike was stolen on 7 March 2023. The operation was conducted under the guidance of CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police P A Hegde, Inspector Shyam Sundar, PSI Sudeep, Sharanappa Bhandary, and others. The accused are in police custody and further investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...