Four Youths Drown while Picking Cockles in Brahmavar

Udupi: Four youths who had gone to pick cockles in the river at Kiniyara Kundru near Kukkude under the Brahmavar Police station limits drowned on April 23.

The deceased have been identified as Ibaad, Fizan from Hoode, Sufhan and Fharan from Sringeri.

According to the Police, a group of seven youths had gone to Kukkude to pick cockles in the river. While they were picking cockles, they were dragged by the strong water current and washed away. Out of seven, four of them did not know to swim.

The bodies of the three youths have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.

The Brahmvar police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

