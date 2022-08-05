Fourth Day Novena Before Feast of St Lawrence Held at Bondel Church

Mangaluru: The theme of the 4th day of Novena was about living in unity being the strength of family.

The main celebrant for the 10.30 am mass was Rev Fr JB Saldanha, the Parish Priest of Bejai Parish. Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev Fr Lancy D’Souza, and Rev Fr Austin Fernandes concelebrated the mass. In his sermon, Rev Fr JB Saldanha called on the devotees of St Lawrence to recognize that “God’s desire is for His people to walk in unity, but we are usually more interested in being right than in being one! We have not been faithful to reconcile ourselves with each other by fervently seeking God in this regard. May we, as families, and as the Church, repentantly seek to be more interested in being one in Jesus.” The choir for the mass was from the Bajjodi Parish.

After the mass, a powerful healing testimony was given by the mother of Rachel & Samara (twin Kids) from Moodbidri as her kids suffered from fever and later, due to a reaction to medication, the kids could not walk and eat for a month. “The family kept all hope in the Lord and prayed to the powerful St. Lawrence at Bondel Church. This is a miracle from St Lawrence,” she said, adding “We believed from our heart that this miracle has been granted to us by the Lord through the intercession of St. Lawrence. This wonderful Saint has worked wonders in my life. May the Lord be praised.”

The 5.00 pm mass was celebrated by Rev Fr Victor D’Mello, Parish Priest of Paneer Parish. Rev Fr Peter Gonsalves and Rev Fr Melwin Pinto were the concelebrants. The choir was from the Cascia Parish.

Special prayers were offered on this day for all the youth of the families.

