Fourth Day of Novena in Preparation for Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The fourth day of Novena in preparation for the feast of the Relic of St Anthony was held at St Anthony’s Ashram Jeppu. Fr Rupesh Tauro, the Asst Parish Priest of St Lawrence Church Bondel offered the Holy Mass.

The Holy Mass was offered for the intention of those addicted to social evils. Due to stress and wrong friendship, we see many youths becoming victims to socials evils and find it difficult to come out of it. The addiction to evil habits destroys the life of addicts and also the family of the victims. Fr Tauro said that we need to approach the victims with love and empathy and called on the congregation to pray for them.

Fr Onil D’Souza, the Director of the Ashram conducted the Novena. The choir group from the Holy Spirit Church helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.



