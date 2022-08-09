Fr Benjamin D’Souza, known for Inter-Religious Dialogue, No More at age 84

Mangaluru: A noble person known for inter-religious dialogue in Bidar, Fr Benjamin D’Souza, passed away on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru.

Fr Benjamin hailing from Kayyar parish in Kasargod district was born to Peter D’Souza and Catherine Rodrigues on February 20, 1939. He was ordained priest for the diocese of Mangalore on December 2, 1964. He was 84 when he breathed his last.

Fr Benjamin, a priest of the diocese of Mangalore, served as an assistant parish priest at Angelore and parish priest at Arva, Venur, Ferar, Barkur and Tallur. He was sent on a mission to Balki, Bidar in the 1980s. As a director of Satyanubhava Inter Religious Dialogue Centre Basavakalyan, Bidar, Gulbarga diocese for 5 years (2019-2014), Fr Benjamin worked earnestly to promote dialogue, understanding and co-operation among religions in Bidar.

By organising unique programmes under Inter Religious Dialogue, he tried to bring unity, peace, development and happiness among people of all faiths. Fr Benjamin retired from active ministry in 2017 and was residing at St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, Mangaluru.

The funeral Mass and burial service of Fr Benjamin D’Souza will be held on Wednesday August 10 at 10.30 am in Christ the King Church, Kayyar, Kasargod.

Like this: Like Loading...