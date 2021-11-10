Spread the love



















Fr Cedric Prakash SJ is Recipient of ICPA Journalism Award 2021

Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA) will honour noted writer and human rights activist Cedric Prakash conferring its prestigious annual ‘Louis Careno Award for Excellence in Journalism’ for his bold writings against communalism and fundamentalism gaining ground globally. The Award will be conferred on Fr Cedric Prakash SJ, a Gujarat-based Jesuit, during the 26th National Convention of Christian Journalists, organized by the ICPA, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on December 1, 2021.

Fr Cedric’s incisive, thought-provoking writings on various subjects have broken new grounds. His razor-sharp analysis of socio-cultural and political issues, especially relating to communalism and fundamentalism, has led to soul-searching debates in civil society and the secular world. He minces no words in raising his voice against irrational, biased and unfair policies and decisions of the governments of all times. He also writes on Church-related issues without fear or favour. His writings have appeared in national dailies and several secular magazines, many of which have gone viral on social media.

His no-nonsense approach and extensive quotes make his writings authentic and irrefutable. His fierce attack on rising fascist tendencies in the country has hit where it really matters. Conferred annually on individuals or institutions, Louis Careno Award for Excellence in Journalism is a joint venture of the Mumbai Province of the Salesians of Don Bosco and the Indian Catholic Press Association (ICPA), a Premier Organisation of Catholic journalists, Dailies and Periodicals in India founded in 1964 by Fr John Barrett, an American Jesuit belonging to the Patna Province. Mr. Ignatius Gonsalves, Suresh Mathew, President, ICPA Secretary, ICPA

Team Mangalorean is proud of Fr Cedric Prakash SJ for his achievement in bagging this prestigious award. He has been a regular contributor of articles to Mangalorean.com

ABOUT FR CEDRIC PRAKASH SJ :

Fr Cedric Prakash, born on 3 November 1951, is a human rights activist and a Jesuit priest based in the city of Ahmedabad-Gujarat. Fr Prakash was the founder-director of Prashant, an Ahmedabad-based Jesuit Centre for Human Rights, Justice and Peace. In January 2016, Prakash shifted his base to Beirut, Lebanon. where he worked for three years (to December 2018) with the Jesuit Refugee Service(JRS).

Fr Prakash was named Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, one of the highest French civilian awards, acknowledging his commitment to the defence and the promotion of human rights in India. He has also been awarded numerous other awards – the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award presented for Humanitarian Work by the Indian Muslim Council, USA in 2003, the Kabir Puraskar conferred on him by the President of India for his work in the promotion of Communal Harmony and Peace in 1995, and the Minorities Rights Award by the National Commission for Minorities of the Government of India in 2006. He was one of the recipients of Mother Teresa Awards for Social Justice in 2013.

