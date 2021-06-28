Spread the love



















Fr Charles Menezes appointed Secretary of Udupi Diocesan Youth Commission and Director of ICYM

Udupi: Fr Charles Menezes, has been appointed as Secretary of the Youth Commission and the Director of ICYM Udupi Diocese on June 28.

Bishop of Udupi Diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo administered the oath. The former Secretary of the Youth Commission and ICYM Director and present Chaplain of YCS/YSM Udupi Diocese Fr Edwin D’Souza handed over the documents and congratulated Fr Charles on his new appointment.

We congratulate and wish great success to Fr Charles Menezes in his new mission.

About Fr Charles Menezes

Fr Charles Menezes hails from Moodubelle Parish. He was ordained a Catholic Priest for the Diocese of Mangalore before he was incardinated into the Diocese of Udupi after the bifurcation of the Diocese in 2014. He was born on 18 October 1963. He did his Primary and High School studies in his village, St Lawrence School. He did his Pre University studies in Porna Prajna College, Udupi before he joined the St Joseph’s Seminary, Mangalore in 1982 and was ordained a Priest on 08 May 1991.

Along with his seminary studies in Philosophy and Theology, he also obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master of Arts in Sociology from Mysore University. He worked as Asst Priest in 3 parishes namely Agrar, Kulshekar and Vittal for 6 years. He was then appointed as the YCS/YSM Director of Mangalore Diocese (1997-2005) to take care of the faith formation of teenagers.

He worked as the first independent Director of this Movement for 8 years. He was later appointed Parish Priest of Neermarga where he worked for 5 years before he was appointed as the National Director of YCS/YSM India (2010-2015). He worked in Chennai and New Delhi for 5 years and worked hard to revive the Movement all over India. Before completing his term of 6 years he was elected as the International Chaplain of IYCS in June 2015 which was confirmed and approved by the Holy See through the Pontifical Council for Laity dicastery on 24 July 2015. He served as the IYCS chaplain from 2015 to 2019. During his stay in France, he did his studies on “Youth Spirituality in Catechesis”. Currently, He is the Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows church, Udupi.

Like this: Like Loading...