Exit Fr Machado, Enter Fr Fernandes! Fr Clifford Fernandes is New Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church, Cordel (Kulshekar), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Farewell to Fr Victor Machado- the Outgoing Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church-Cordel (Kulshekar)

On Sunday, 11 July 2021, Holy Cross Church, Cordel parishioners bid farewell to their Parish Priest V. Rev. Dr Victor Machado after the thanksgiving mass. Acknowledging the services rendered by Fr Victor Machado for six years, on behalf of the Parishioners Mr Michael D’Souza, the Vice President of Parish Pastoral Parishad read the citation ‘maan patr’. As a mark of gratitude, the outgoing parish priest was honoured by Mr Louis Fernandes along with Vice presidents and Secretaries of PPP of the past six years and also by Rev. Lawrence Cutinha, Rev. Shaun Rodrigues and Rev. Jovin Vishwas Sequeira the Asst.

Parish Priests.

The superiors of three convents were also present. On this occasion, the parish phone directory was released by Fr Victor Machado. Mr Lancy Sequeira, the Secretary of PPC thanked everyone. Mrs Renita Tauro compered the programme.

Welcome to Fr Clifford Fernandes :

Incoming Parish Priest Fr Clifford Fernandes (Left) and Outgoing Parish Priest Fr Victor Machado

Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, the new Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church was welcomed by the outgoing Parish Priest Rev. Fr Victor Machado, Asst Parish Priests, Parish Pastoral Parishad members and parishioners on 13 July 2021 at 4.00 pm. V. Rev. Fr Victor Machado handed over the charge to Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes during the installation ceremony presided by the Bishop’s delegate Rev. Fr Austin Peter Peres. This was followed by a short welcome programme. Rev. Fr Victor Machado welcomed and congratulated Fr Clifford Fernandes as he took up the new responsibility.

Michael D’Souza gave a bird’s eye view on the Parish and its functioning. Later, Fr Clifford Fernandes asked for prayers and blessed the gathering. Rector of St Joseph Seminary V. Rev. Fr Ronald Serrao, Assistant Parish Priests Fr Lawrence Cutinha, Fr Shaun Rodrigues and Fr Jovin Sequeira, Mr Michael D’Souza, Vice President of PPP, Mr Lancy Sequeira, the Secretary of PPP were present. Fr Jovin Vishwas Sequeira compered the ceremony and thanked all.

