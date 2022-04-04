Fr Earl Fernandes, Son of Goan Parents, the FIRST Indian-American Roman Catholic Bishop in USA.

“The pope wants a synodal Church, a Church that walks together. I look forward to walking together with the people, the priests, the deacons, and the religious — actually, the whole people of God — in the Diocese of Columbus. The Holy Father says sometimes the bishop has to walk in front of the people, leading them. Sometimes he has to walk in the midst of them, listening to them (and) their joys, their sorrows. And sometimes he has to walk behind him, so that no one gets left too far behind. I want to walk with the people of God here in the Diocese of Columbus,” he said. “We need to be a Church that walks together, and a Church that listens.”- the 13th Bishop Elect of Columbus-Ohio, USA Father Earl Fernandes

Mangaluru: It is indeed a proud moment for the Goans that one of the sons of Goan soil born to a Goan couple settled in the United States has become the FIRST Indian-American Roman Catholic Bishop in the USA. On Saturday, 2 April 2022 Vatican announced that Pope Francis has appointed the 49-year-old Cincinnati pastor, the son of Indian immigrants, to be the next bishop of the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio, USA. The first immigrant from India to head the U.S. Roman Catholic diocese, Fr Fernandes succeeds Bishop Robert J. Brennan, who now leads the Diocese of Brooklyn. Fernandes’ episcopal ordination and installation is scheduled for 31 May 2022.

It is learnt that Fr Earl’s parents migrated to the US in 1970 from Mumbai where they were living after moving from Goa. His parents had traveled to the US with their two sons, while Fernandes was born in Toledo, Ohio and was raised in a devout Catholic family on the city’s south side, a working class neighborhood located near an oil refinery. His late father, Dr. Sydney Fernandes, who died in 2019, was a physician and his mother, Ms Thelma Fernandes, was a school teacher in India who later earned master’s degrees in education and social work and worked at a university.



In an interview with the media, Fr Fernandes said his mother made sure he and brothers started their day with a morning offering and carried rosaries wherever they went. When the boys would go visit their father at the hospital where he worked, he recalled, they invariably would find him either reading in the library or praying in the chapel. “I think maybe I learned more about life and faith from my parents when I was 5 years old, watching them pray, and praying the rosary every day,” he said, “than I ever did in all my seminary (studies and) doing my doctoral work.”

After earning an undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Toledo, Fernandes initially pursued a career in medicine, enrolling at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine before discerning a call to the priesthood. In a 2013 video about his vocation, Fernandes describes a life-changing experience he had as a student traveling through Europe when he visited the tomb of St. Peter beneath St. Peter’s Basilica.Fernandes eventually entered Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary of the West in Cincinnati in 1997, and was ordained a priest in 2002. He subsequently studied at the Alphonsianum Academy in Rome, where he was awarded a doctorate in moral theology. After an assignment to Holy Angels parish in rural Ohio he became dean and assistant professor of moral theology at Mount St. Mary’s seminary, and administrator of Sacred Heart parish in Cincinnati. In 2016 he began a three-year stint on the staff of the apostolic nunciature to the United States in Washington, D.C.

He got his wish in 2019 when he was named pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola parish in Cincinnati, which has some 3,000 families and more than 1,000 pupils in its elementary school. Fernandes also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus. Bishop-elect Fernandes enjoys sports, movies and hiking. He is an avid reader and writer and has a particularly strong interest in education, culture and languages. Most of all, he enjoys people, revealing sources. “My parents encountered many of the challenges that many immigrants encounter, and a lot of prejudice, to be honest,” he says. “And so my mother and father taught us that we have no family in this country, but what we do have is our faith in God.” Father Earl K. Fernandes says that when he was growing up in Toledo, Ohio, his mother used to pray that he’d become “a good boy, a tall boy, and a doctor like my dad”.

” The bishop-elect spoke at length about the example of his immigrant parents, the experiences he has had being the victim of racial discrimination, and his “synodal” approach to his new role. “The pope wants a synodal Church, a Church that walks together. I look forward to walking together with the people, the priests, the deacons, and the religious — actually, the whole people of God — in the Diocese of Columbus,” Fernandes said. “The Holy Father says sometimes the bishop has to walk in front of the people, leading them. Sometimes he has to walk in the midst of them, listening to them (and) their joys, their sorrows. And sometimes he has to walk behind him, so that no one gets left too far behind,” he continued. “I want to walk with the people of God here in the Diocese of Columbus,” he said. “We need to be a Church that walks together, and a Church that listens.”

As per sources, Fernandes spoke emotionally about his parents’ devotion to their Catholic faith and their sons’ education. They urged their five sons (Fernandes is the fourth-oldest, and tallest, he has pointed out) to “work hard, pray hard, and study hard.” “Having accepted the appointment to the Diocese of Columbus, I have to admit, that after Almighty God and the Holy Church, the people to whom I owe the greatest debt of gratitude are my parents, without whom I would be absolutely nothing,” he said. “I am grateful for the gift of life and faith that they imparted to my brothers and to me, and for the many hidden sacrifices they made for us boys.”

“Throughout my priesthood, people have always asked, ‘Father, what’s your career path?’” he said at the press conference. “I said, ‘That’s the wrong question to ask.’ If you asked me what I’d like to do, I have always said from the very beginning I’d just like to be the pastor of a large parish with a large school and a large youth group. That is enough for me.”

Team Mangalorean wishes Father Earl Fernandes all success and God’s enormous blessings while he leads as the FIRST Indian-American Bishop in the USA , of Columbus, Ohio in the US. Goan, Mangalorean and Indian Catholics are proud of you Rev Fr Earl Fernandes.

Inputs from CNA-CatholicNewsAgency