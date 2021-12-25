Fr Felix John Noronha (63) of Mangalore Diocese passes away on Christmas

Mangaluru: Rev. Fr Felix John Noronha, a priest of the diocese of Mangalore passed away on Christmas morning on December 25, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. due to a heart attack.

Fr John Noronha, S/o Balthazar Noronha and Severine D’Silva, hails from Derebail parish. He was 63 when he breathed his last.

Fr John was serving as the Chaplain at Snehalaya, Bachalike, Pavoor since 2020.

He served as the Assistant Parish Priest at Madanthyar and Udupi. He was the Parish Priest at Ajekar, Gangolli and Kasaragod. He also served in Divine Retreat Centre, Kerala. He was the Chaplain at Fr Mullers-Homeopathic, Derlakatte

Funeral Details:

The funeral ceremony will be held possibly in the afternoon of Monday, December 27, 2021, at Valencia Church, Mangalore. The exact time of the funeral will be published later.