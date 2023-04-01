Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves New Vicar General of Udupi Diocese

Udupi: Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi, has appointed Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves as the new Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi.

Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves is currently the Parish Priest of Pangala/Shankerpura parish.

In a religious ceremony that took place at Bishop’s House on Saturday, April 1, Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves took charge as the Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi. Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo conducted the prayer service and presided over the oath-taking ceremony.

Dr Roshan D’Souza, the Chancellor of Udupi Diocese, Fr Charles Menezes, the Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows Church Udupi, Fr Stephen D’Souza, and Fr Royson Fernandes, the Editor of Uzvaad Fortnightly, were present.

Born on 29 September 1955, Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves is the son of John Gonsalves and Angeline Rebello of Kundapur. In the year 1985, he was ordained as a priest. He has degrees in Bachelor of Theology, Bachelor of Science, MA in English, and BEd studies.

He has served as an Assistant Priest of Kulshekar, and Assistant Director of St Antony Ashram Jeppu, Mangalore. He has rendered his services at Kokkada, Byndoor, Ujire, Kemman, and Pangala parishes. He was the Principal of the College in Puttur, Ujire, Lourdes Central School Bejai, Milagres PU College Kallianpur, and Bidar. He is also the Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha and Diocesan Director of the Laity Commission of the Udupi Diocese.

