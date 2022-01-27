Fr Ivan D’Souza appointed Professor and Head of Mangalore Diocesan Chair in Christianity, Mangalore University

Mangaluru: Rev Dr (Fr) Ivan D’Souza, a priest of the diocese of Mangalore and professor in Philosophy at the Inter-diocesan Seminary, Jeppu, Mangalore has been appointed as the new Professor and Head of Mangalore Diocesan Chair in Christianity, Mangalore University.

The newly appointed Professor and Head of Chair in Christianity took his office on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Centre, Bajjodi in the presence of Rev Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of Shanthi Kiran, Pastoral Centre, Very Rev. Dr Ronald Serrao, Rector, St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, Very Rev. Antony Serra, Secretary Catholic Board of Education and other priests.

Rev. Dr Victor George D’ Souza, the chancellor of the diocese and the outgoing Professor and Head of Chair in Christianity handed over the responsibility to the newly appointed Rev. Dr Ivan D’ Souza wished him well.

Rev. Dr Ivan obtained his Ph. D in Philosophy from Jnana Deepa Institute of Philosophy and Theology, Pune in 2018. He has been teaching Indian Philosophy at St Joseph Interdiocesan Seminary since 2018.

About Chair in Christianity

The Mangalore Diocesan Chair in Christianity was established on July 3, l987. It intends to study Christianity scientifically on par with other branches of knowledge at the university level, using modern tools of research and analysis, in line with the best traditions of Universities in the world and with a special reference to the Indian scenario, taking into account its anthropological, sociological, cultural and spiritual heritage. The study approach will be inter-disciplinary and research-oriented in relation to Social Sciences such as Psychology, Philosophy, History, Literature, Sociology and other disciplines.

The mission is to establish Fellowship, Justice, Harmony and Peace through an in-depth study of the Bible, through a process of dialogue with world religions. The Chair intends to build a community of enlightened persons who believe in the universal brotherhood of man. It aims at working for the emancipation of the less fortunate by delving deeper into the Indian traditions both by relating to the mainline and subaltern perspectives.

