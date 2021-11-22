Fr J B Saldanha Appointed New PRO of Mangaluru Diocese Effective 22 November

Mangaluru: Fr Dr John Baptist Saldanha, the present Parish Priest of St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, Mangaluru has been appointed as Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Diocese of Mangaluru, with effect from 22 November 2021, for a period of three years. So far, Fr Vijay Victor Lobo, procurator, diocese of Mangalore was holding this office. Since 15 November 2021, Fr J B Saldanha is also at the helm as Spiritual Director of Catholic Sabha. With the demise of Fr Mathew Vas recently, this office was lying vacant.

Among his responsibilities of the office of PRO, Fr J B Saldanha is expected to establish contacts with media persons, various officials, spiritual and political leaders. He will be the spokesperson of Mangaluru diocese and he will be monitoring and responding to media reports on issues affecting Mangaluru diocese and it’s faithful.

As spiritual director of Catholic Sabha Fr J B Saldanha is expected to motivate and guide the Catholic Sabha as per its motto ‘Service, Sacrifice and Unity.’ With all his capacities, Fr J B Saldanha will be able to fill Catholic Sabha with new vigor as he has the expertise of dealing with Catholic Sabha as its spiritual director of Mangalore South Deanery when he was serving at St Sebastian Church, Permannur.

Currently, Fr J B Saldanha serves as the parish priest of Bejai and Manager of the prestigious Lourdes Central School. In the past, he has served Mangalore diocese in various capacities. Fr J B Saldanha was a full time professor at St Joseph’s Seminary from 2001 to 2013 and even now continues to be the visiting professor of Jeppu Seminary. He also teaches in several other institutions of Religious education. He is the trustee of Sauhardya Charitable Foundation, Mangaluru and also a member of the managing committee of Fr Muller Hospital Kankanady.

Fr J B Saldanha has served as professor and head of chair in Christianity of Mangalore University from 2011 to 2018. He continues to be a member of the Mangalore Christian Council which promotes ecumenical collaboration among various churches. His active involvement in ecumenical and inter-religious dialogues will be beneficial in establishing rapport with religious and political leaders.

Fr J B Saldanha holds a PhD from Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium and MA in Sociology (Osmania University), MA in Applied Ethics (Leuven University, Belgium), MA in Religious Studies (Leuven University, Belgium), diploma in Depth Counseling and Diploma in Developmental Journalism. He has several books and religious articles to his credit.

Meanwhile, Ronald Castelino is already the layman PRO since November 2020. Fr Saldanha, the priest PRO and Castelino will be functioning together. As a outgoing PRO of Mangalore Diocese until today, Fr Vijay Victor Lobo in his message said, “As I lay down my office today after completing my term of three years as the PRO of the Diocese of Mangalore, I would like to express my gratitude to all of you for your generous support in responding to my request to publish the Press releases and news reports. I remain grateful to you all. The Bishop has appointed Fr John Baptist Saldanha as the new PRO for the Diocese of Mangalore (along with Roy Castelino, the other PRO) who will be assuming the office today. I request you all, to extend your support to Fr J B Saldanha and you may contact him for any information regarding Mangalore Diocese by calling him at 9448038051)”