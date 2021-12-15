Fr J B Saldanha Inaugurates Silver Jubilee Year of Manasa Rehabilitation and Training Center, Pamboor

Udupi: “The service of the specially-abled children is the service of God. Everyone has the responsibility of respecting and promoting the special talents of such children and enabling them to the part of mainstream society”, said Fr J.B. Saldanha, Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the Silver Jubilee Year of the Manasa Rehabilitation and Training Center, Pamboor on Wednesday, 15 December 2021.

Speaking further, Fr. J.B. Saldanha said that along with the progress of the personality and overall development of the specially-abled children the task of promoting their hidden talents has been undertaken by the Manasa Institution for the last 24 years is a praiseworthy achievement. The Christian community heeding the teachings and examples of Jesus Christ has been rendering selfless service to the poor and marginalized by serving the specially-abled children in different ways and bringing them to the mainstream of society. Let the work of the community become more effective in future as well.

Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh in his message following the unveiling of the Silver Jubilee Logo said that the completion of 25 years of any institution is a milestone. One gets satisfaction when he or she uses the opportunity provided by the Almighty God to respond to those who are in pain or need. In this respect, Manasa has been rendering its service with honesty and sincerity.

Ms Vitasha Ria Rodrigues (Muddhu Theerthahalli), the young writer inaugurated three solar lights installed at the Manasa from the amount of the prize money received by her recently.

The Joint Secretary of the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, Dr Gerald Pinto spoke about the background and progress of the Manasa Centre.

Elroy Kiran Crasto-Convener of the Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee narrated the various programmes chalked out during the Silver Jubilee Year of the institute and other projects planned for the promotion of the specially-abled children including the installation of solar lights, district level sports meet of specially-abled children, cultural programmes, the constitution of a fund for supporting the education of children from poor families, a souvenir of the Silver Jubilee Celebration, awareness programme for parents about autism, the establishment of an autism centre building as a memorial of the Silver Jubilee of the institution, up-gradation of the centre to promote skill among the specially-abled children, etc.

Stany Lobo-President of the Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh, Mrs Mary D’Souza-President of the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, Joseph Noronha-Secretary of Manasa, Shrinidhi Shettigar-President of the PTA, Trustees of Manasa-Valerian Fernandes and Leena Machado, Office bearers of the Catholic Sabha-Alwyn Quadros, Robert Menezes, Gregory PK D’Souza, Gerald Rodrigues. Melwyn Aranha and others were present.

Henry Menezes, the Managing Trustee of Manasa welcomed the gathering and Principal Sr. Ancilla Fernandes proposed the vote of thanks.