Fr Joseph Willy Computer Lab, Fr Joseph Willy Hall & 3 More Projects Launched in 1 Day at SAC

Fr Joseph Willy Computer Lab- a Rs 20 Lakh project funded by the Government MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) with efforts put in by Senior Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes to get the Funds sanctioned launched, Fr Joseph Willy Hall & 3 More Projects namely- the Virtual Tour of St Aloysius Institutions, Digital Garden and St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Website.Unveiled on 1 Day at St Aloysius College (Autonomous)-Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Wow-Five projects launched/unveiled on 1 Day during One BIG Programme held at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru on Friday, 6 August 2021 at 10 am. While Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College (SAC) and Walter D’souza renowned entrepreneur in import & Export cashew industry inaugurated the Fr Joseph Willy hall and Fr Joseph Willy computer laboratory respectively at the Maffei block at St Aloysius College. The Hall and the Lab was blessed by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, following a short prayer ceremony.

The hall and computer lab is named after the FIRST RECTOR and FOUNDER PRINCIPAL of St Aloysius College, Fr Joseph A Willy. On the same occasion, the dignitaries on the dais namely- Walter D’souza, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Fr Vincent Pinto- Finance Officer at SAC; Steevan Pinto-President of St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA); and Dr Loveena Lobo-the Director of Maffei block Dr Loveena Lobo also unveiled three projects, namely- the Virtual Tour of St Aloysius Institutions, Digital Garden and St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Website.

Fr JOSEPH ANTHONY WILLY SJ

Addressing the gathering, Walter D’Souza said, “I stand here as a proud Aloysian admiring the growth of my Alma mater, which has reached greater heights tremendously. The Institution has given lots to its students while pursuing their studies at this institution, and who are in various big positions throughout the world. When your Alma mater has done so much for you, it is always good to give back. Why You Should Give Back to Your College Alma Mater? I’m a firm believer in giving back to your college, and I naturally want others to reap the same rewards I did. Graduates should want to see their Alma mater grow in stature, and one way to help out is by giving back. Unfortunately, not enough alumni are giving back to their colleges these days”.

St Aloysius Institutions thank Oscar Fernandes for his role in getting Rs 20 lakhs sanctioned under MPLAD

“When we give back to our colleges, that money goes toward research, scholarships, and new facilities, among other things. It helps increase the stature of the college, making it a better place. When we give back to your college Alma mater, we get a sense of satisfaction in knowing that we’re furthering the aims of the institution that did so much to educate us and give us a better life. One reason that colleges don’t enjoy higher alumni giving is that their graduates often fail to connect the dots of their success to their Alma mater. Education is a never-ending process. We continue to learn even after we graduate. And nothing is often more apparent than when we give back to our Alma maters. Giving Back Helps Your Own Reputation. Many alums remember the time spent at campus “the best days of their lives. My batch of 1979 have come forward to raise over Rs 2 crore for the research development at the Institution. The term Alma mater is reason enough to give back: No doubt that the campus has improved without taking much help from the beneficiaries. St Aloysius College is known for giving and taking very little or nothing.” said Walter D’souza

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “It’s nice to see that the alumni of this institution are giving back to their Alma mater. Alumni play a large role in determining the future and continued development of an institution. Your donations go a long way to support awards for deserving students. When your Alma mater continues to remain a popular and prestigious institution, the value of your degree increases as well. When alumni contribute openly to their Alma mater, it is easier to procure funds from outsiders and other organizations and philanthropists as well. Walter D’souza and his batchmates of 1979 batch have supported the institution on a large scale and now they are trying to raise over Rs 2 crores for research projects at the College. I am overwhelmed with the projects taken up in the college one after the other. We have wonderful networking with the stakeholders who join hands together in the development of the college.”

In his welcome address, Fr Vincent Pinto SJ-the Finance Officer at SAC while briefing about the projects to be launched/unveiled, also informed that Rs 20 lakh was granted by former union minister Oscar Fernandes out of which 37 computers and one server was purchased. Oscar Fernandes had put in great efforts in order to get the MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development), but unfortunately couldn’t be at the launching ceremony, since he is under treatment at a local private hospital. Fr Vincent on behalf of everyone expressed heartfelt gratitude to Oscar Fernandes.

Royal Praveen D’souza- a faculty at St Aloysius College briefed about the three projects-the Virtual Tour of St Aloysius Institutions, Digital Garden and St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Website, after which they were unveiled by the dignitaries on the dais. A team of 80 members had played a vital role in these three projects. Fr Dr Praveen Martis rendered the vote of thanks and director of Maffei block Dr Loveena Lobo compered the programme.

