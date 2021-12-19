‘Fr. Lawrence Pinto Sj- a wonderful Human Being Liked both by Students & their Parents’- Fr Francis Menezes Sj

‘Fr. Lawrence Pinto Sj- a wonderful Human Being Liked both by Students & their Parents His Primary Ministry Was Education, But With a Difference’- Fr Francis Menezes Sj

Fr Lawrence was simple, down-to-earth, and soft-spoken. Born 20.04.1933; Kinnigoly then in South Kanara district. He was the youngest of six children, hence very shy of meeting any strangers. He had only an elder sister with whom he used to go for daily mass. He joined S.J. 01.07.1955; did his Novitiate at Christ hall, he did his philosophy in Shembag and his theology in Kurseong. He was ordained 29.03.1967; final vows 15.08.1972.

The month retreat in the Novitiate made a deep impression on me he writes, it confirmed his desire to serve the poor people. This desire might have had its origin from my mother who took a lot of interest in the poor neighbours in Kinnigoly. His primary ministry was education. However, it was education with a difference. He used to ask this question: we need our student’s men and women for others and reach out to large groups of deprived and neglected people.

While working in the city institutions for several years, he was a man of discipline but not one with an iron fist. He had the grace of a polished gentleman who preferred to use his voice rather than the cane. He looked very docile and timid in nature, but that was just a facade. He used to be very affectionate with the children and he had the time to listen to them. He always gave an opportunity to explain the mischief had or hadn’t created before taking a decision on the ways to punish, that too in a manner in which students learned not to commit the mistake again as well as learn a lesson from the punishment.

Fr. Lawrence was a wonderful human being; he was liked both by the students and their parents. He was impartial and a man whom you could trust. He kept his word whether to the student or to their parents that too even to a small child who commits a mistake.He was a person whom one could approach for anything from requests for a cricket set or basketballs or some reading material in the library and he always obliged. He was the longest-serving headmaster of St Aloysius High School serving for more than 13 years as the headmaster. Then he moved on to St. Joseph Indian High School. He was there for 3 years and he describes his experience here as enjoyable. The staff members were talented and devoted, the students were docile, and showed a lot of interest in studies and games. He also used to send students to remote villages in Bangalore during the Dasara holidays. I was a witness to it.

Post-retirement, his zeal for humane work never abated. He worked among the Tribals of Mundgod for 15 years and also built the Loyola School. Mundgod is a place of many Tribal communities. He had a special love for the Siddi Tribe who are descendants from Africa. They were people who were in abject poverty and he established education in this place and worked extensively with these Tribals lifting them to become inclusive in this society.

His unique contribution was along with the formal education he introduced various useful activities like carpentry, electrical wiring, computer education tailoring, etc. Sports and games were of a lot of importance. The place which was a barren field in 1991 is now converted with a large number of trees, a large playground. He also had a different vision of housing the children coming from different remote villages in cottages. He built 13 cottages housing more than 500 students. He felt that in small cottages students feel more at home, the teacher who taught them in the school also looked after them in the cottages. The student had contact with the teacher throughout the day.

His pioneering spirit, courage, and enthusiasm were amply rewarded as this school grew from strength to strength becoming Loyola Institutions, composite PU College welcoming children from all levels of society. He was relentless in his activities there and worked tirelessly among these Tribals. He continued in Haliyal as well for 4 years. It was here that he visited every Siddi village with his faithful driver Gangadara, encouraging them to complete their education, his passion was so great that he even started an open school for the school dropouts and a computer center to give them extra skills in Viveka Pragathi Haliyal.

Fr. Lawrence was a deeply spiritual person, even when he was busy with several responsibilities he would rise early in the morning and sit on the carpet and meditate. His preaching was quite radical, his spirituality was filled with newness and life-affirming, He believed in a God who journeys with the least of the society. He was greatly influenced by Tony D’Mello”s writing; he used to quote several of his anecdotes and stories in his homilies. His thinking was liberal. He was a man of convictions and he was convinced that our resources should be shared with the poor and the needy.

Fr. Lawrence had a great love for animals and plants; he started a dairy in Mundgod and horticulture as well as in Haliyal. He used to prepare a special tonic for the plants with natural ingredients like jaggery, neem cake, and chana powder. etc Recently, he shifted to Fatima Retreat House and he was not keeping well for the last one or two years.

RESPONSIBILITIES HELD IN THE SOCIETY BY FR LAWRENCE :

Vocation Promoter at Gonzaga House-1968-70; Asst. Headmaster at St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru-1970-75; Headmaster at St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru- 1975-88; Headmaster at St Joseph’s Indian High School, Bengaluru-1988-91; Parish Priest at Mundgod- 1991-99; Manager & Correspondent at Loyola School, Mundgod-1991-05; Director at Vivek Pragathi, Haliyal- 2005-09; In charge at Sindagi Centre- 2009-12; Spiritual Ministry at Fatima Retreat House, Mangaluru- 2012-14; Spiritual Ministry in Mundgod- 2014-15; Spiritual Ministry at Loyola, Mangaluru- 2015-16; and Convalesce at Fatima Retreat House, Mangaluru- 2016-2021

Dear Fr Lawrence, you were faithful to whatever task assigned to you and you did it with utmost sincere love. Your love for the poor and the Siddis are outstanding. As a matter of fact, today what we are celebrating is a life well dedicatedly lived for the anawims and the poor of the society.

I feel confident dear Fr Lawrence that your divine master whom you have served so faithfully all these years will say, well done good and trustworthy servant, You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master. With the demise of Fr Lawrence, Karnataka Jesuit Province has lost a great lover of the poor, a pioneer in the field of education, and a simple and compassionate human being.

Even in death, he was selfless. He has pledged his body to science and donated his mortal remains to Fr Muller’s Charitable Institutions. That is the extent of his service to humanity. Adieu, our dear Rev. Fr Lawrence Pinto. May you return back to earth again as people like you are few and far to find.

A Heartfelt Tribute By :

Fr. Francis Menezes, S.J. Mission Superior, Mundgod