FR LEO D’SOUZA, S.J – a Nonagenarian, Spiritual Animator & the Father of the Poor

In the minds of many people today the legends of heroes reflect a stereotypical pattern. While there are recognizable patterns that point to their greatness, there are, in some, not so easily recognizable features that often escape the attention of a casual observer. Fr Leo D’Souza who begins his stint as a nonagenarian today belongs to this latter category. A balanced blend of erudition with candour, intellectual acumen with down-to-earth common sense, vision of the distant horizon with touch with the present reality, above all, a scientific temper with a childlike faith – make up the unique person that Fr Leo D’Souza is. Contributing to this delightful blend are the multiple roles he has been called upon to play, either by divine design or by personal choice, ever since he stepped into adulthood. And the roles are those of an earnest Jesuit, an ardent priest, a creative educator, an astute administrator, a dedicated scientist, and a compassionate patron. Add to this plethora of gifts a refined sense of humour, and you have the profile of an enviable personality.

One facet of Fr Leo’s personality, which may not strike even those who know him from close quarters is his stability. Rarely do you find a Jesuit anchored in one place or post for more than a few years. Fr Leo is a happy exception to this. Once he completed his doctoral studies in the renowned Max Planck Institute in Germany, and served for a year or two at St Joseph’s College, Bangalore, where he founded the Laboratory of Biology (LAB), he returned to his alma mater in 19xx with the LAB in its wake, and started his career in teaching and scientific research as a young Jesuit priest. And he is still in his nineties. But in these four decades and more of teaching he assumed, at different times, the added responsibilities of principal, rector, director of research, counsellor, spiritual animator and father-of-the-poor.

A case in point of Fr Leo’s farsightedness is the metamorphosis he brought about in St Aloysius College, more than three decades ago, from a homogeneous all-male institution of higher education into an inclusive, comprehensive and colourful abode of scholarship. In this he was far ahead of many renowned Jesuit colleges in the country. The spirit behind such an innovation is typical of the Society of Jesus of which he is an illustrious member, the spirit that is, of care and concern for each individual member of the academic fraternity regardless of religion, class, caste or colour.



The centenary of the foundation of St Aloysius College in 1978 gave the Jesuits and the alumni a renewed vision – that of reaching out to the deprived sections of our people and thus perpetuating the vision of the Founding Fathers. Prominent among the projects undertaken for this purpose was the Aloysian Boys Home at Kotekar, designed for the education and integral formation of the orphaned children from the towns and villages of Karnataka. And it was at this juncture that Fr Leo’s human capacity for love, sacrifice and generosity came to the fore. Almost single handedly – of course with the concurrence of his religious superiors – he built up the Home, and garnered the support of friends, alumni, philanthropists and benefactors who instinctively trusted his competence, compassion and conscience. Today, averse to limelight as he is, he quietly and prayerfully ruminates, in his daily moments of sacred silence, on the achievements of the Home’s beneficiaries.

This citation is necessarily incomplete not only because of its brevity but also because it serves to meet Fr Leo’s desire to avoid being in the public eye. Nevertheless, we cannot fail to mention the uncompromising character of his commitment and his willingness to sacrifice everything for the greater glory of God and the service of God’s people. Ad multos annos, Fr Leo!

THE AUTHOR :

Fr Padeep Sequeira SJ -the Finance Officer, St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru.