Fr Louis Mascarenhas appointed Bishop of Allahabad diocese

Bangalore: His Holiness Pope Francis appointed Rev. Louis Mascarenhas (64) as Bishop of Allahabad on Saturday, 17 June 2023. Currently, he is the administrator of the Diocese of Allahabad. He was born on 29 September 1959 in Kelmbet, Karnataka, the then Diocese of Mangalore, now Diocese of Udupi.

After his earlier years of education, he pursued his priestly formation at St. Paul’s Minor Seminary in Lucknow from 1978 to 1981. From 1981 to 1984, he studied philosophy at St. Joseph’s Regional Seminary, Allahabad. He then completed his formation in local languages during his regency, from 1984 to 1985. He continued his theological studies at St. Joseph’s Regional Seminary, Allahabad, from 1985 to 1989. He was ordained priest on the 4th of April 1989 for the Diocese of Allahabad.

After his priestly ordination, from 1989 to 1992, he was Assistant Parish Priest at St. Joseph the Worker’s Church, Chakeri, Kanpur. From 1992 to 1995, he was Assistant Parish Priest at St. Peter’s Church, Akbarpur and In-charge of the Visiting Station, Jaffarganj. From 1997 to 2005, he was the Director of the Diocesan Development and Welfare Society, Jan Hit Sadan. From 2005 to 2014, he was the Principal of St Joseph’s College, Allahabad. From 2014 to 2020, he was the Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Church and the Principal of St. Peter’s School. Since 2020 he has been the Director of Nazareth Hospital, Prayagraj and since 2021, he has also been the Diocesan Administrator of Allahabad.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General, CCBI

Like this: Like Loading...