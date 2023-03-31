Fr Muller Holds Medical, Allied Health and Speech and Hearing Graduation Ceremony 2023

Mangaluru: The Graduation ceremony of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences and Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) was held at the Father Muller Convention Centre on 31st March 2023 in a solemn ceremony befitting the oath the graduates took.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director of FMCI welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest and guest of honour. He highlighted the ethos of the institutions and wished well for the future of the new graduates.

Dr M K Ramesh (Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru) who was the chief guest of the day, said that one of the toughest courses are the health sciences courses, and only around 20% of students get into higher education in India. Out of the 20% only 8% give the entrance examination of which 80,000 have a chance to become doctors. Mangalore has many colleges but Father Muller stands tall having the highest load of patients with the best faculty. Reverence to Fr Augustus Muller must be paid and the dedication of the management to continue in his footsteps is appreciable. Being in Mangalore is the best thing because it has the beauty and culture which respects each other. There is one constant in life is only Change – thus the momentum to the next phase in life is expected a lot from you, either in higher academics or being a breadwinner.

Datuk Dr Heric Corray (Chief Operating Officer- Sabah Healthcare, Malaysia) the guest of honour stressed life as a changing set of experiences with the medical realm as a noble profession. Congratulation to the graduates for achieving the milestone with triumph. No one has it all the time – Character of strength to which one must focus and be disciplined in life. Patients will put their lives in your hands, so maintain professionalism as a caregiver. No sharing of personal data which might risk the privacy of the patients.

In his presidential remark Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI thanked the parents for being a support to their wards and the institutions. The efforts put into your education should be put to use for the good of mankind. Man cannot do it alone but needs wisdom and Providence from God. Your teachers stand proud today and so is your management who have left no stone unturned to provide you with the best in your academic pursuits.

The graduation witnessed by the invited parents and family was organized to perfection by a team of faculty and staff volunteers who helped with the needs and well-being of the gathered. The list of student and faculty achievements was presented by the respective college heads. Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, Dr Hilda D’Souza Principal FMCOAHS and Prof Akhilesh PM Principal of FMC read the reports of their colleges respectively.

The FMCI instituted President’s Gold Medal was conferred to Dr Niranjan.

The graduates entered the venue dressed their best in the ceremonial graduate gown marching to the tunes of the Father Muller School and College Marching Band highlighting the event. The Institutional Anthem was sung after the graduates took their oath and the Indian National Anthem was sung before the recession. Dr Fathima Shifa delivered the graduate response. The vote of thanks was given by Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC and FMCOAHS. Dr Preetham Tauro (Paediatrian) and Ms Shetty Shraddha (Physiotherapist) compered the event.

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS

CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE AWARD for the distinguished performance on Securing 10th Rank in PGET 2022 Awarded to:

DR NIBRAZ UL HAQ OMAR

BEST DISSERTATION AWARD FOR THE MEDICAL POST-GRADUATE INSTITUTED BY DR B. SANJEEV RAI FOR THE YEAR 2022 AWARDED TO: DR SANDEEP REDDY, DEPT. OF ORTHOPAEDICS

SILVER MEDAL FOR THE BEST OUTGOING POSTGRADUATE STUDENT AWARD 2022 IN THE DEPARTMENT OF GENERAL MEDICINE – sponsored by Dr Venkatesha B.M. in memory of his parents Late Patel B.T. Manjappa Gowda and Late Shreemathi Chinnamma Awarded to: DR MODUPALLI UDAY KUMAR

SILVER MEDAL FOR THE BEST OUTGOING POSTGRADUATE STUDENT AWARD 2022 IN THE DEPARTMENT OF PAEDIATRICS – sponsored by Dr Sabitha Ansari in memory of Late Dr S.V. Ansari, Paediatrician, Kannur Awarded to: DR KALYANESH G

THE BEST OUTGOING GRADUATE AWARDS FOR THE YEAR 2022:

BEST OUTGOING ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES GRADUATE OF THE COLLEGE AWARDED TO: MS PRIYA KUMARI, DEPARTMENT OF B.Sc. MLT

LATE JOHN LINU VARGHESE MEMORIAL PRIZE FOR THE BEST OUTGOING GRADUATE OF B.P.T. (BACHELOR OF PHYSIOTHERAPY) AWARDED TO: MS MENDONCA JANICE MELWYN

BEST OUTGOING AUDIOLOGY AND SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY GRADUATE OF THE COLLEGE AWARDED TO: MR BEN THURUTHUMMEL

And here we are waiting for the most Pre `FMCI PRESIDENTS GOLD MEDAL FOR THE BEST OUTGOING M.B.B.S. GRADUATE FOR THE YEAR 2022 AWARDED TO: DR NIRANJAN

Rank List:

P.G. Medical – Degree – In University Examination held in 2022

M.D. (General Medicine) – Dr Anvith Sherwin Pinto – 2nd Rank

M.D. (Dermatology) – Dr Monisha Madhumita A – 2nd Rank

M.D. (Microbiology) – Dr Rose Meroline DSouza – 1st Rank

M.S. (OBG) – Dr Ashwini A Patil – 10th Rank

M.D. (Psychiatry) – Dr Asmita Mukund Toro – 7th Rank,

Dr Evelyn George – 7th Rank

M.D. (Radiation Oncology) – Dr Nishana K.A. – 4th Rank

Dr Samantha Adriana D’Souza – 6th Rank

M.Ch. Urology – Dr Devashish Choubey – 6th Rank

PG. Allied courses:

Master In Hospital Administration

Sr A Mary Celine – 1st Rank

Harshitha N – 2nd Rank

Sr Josna K.M – 3rd Rank

Shirohi Preeti Dezman – 4th Rank

Wilma Shainy Monteiro – 9th Rank

M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology

Mythri Bhat – 1st Rank

She has been selected for the Gold Medal for securing the highest marks in M.Sc Allied Health Sciences announced by Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences, Bengaluru for the 25th Rguhs Annual Convocation to be held this Year.

Lavita Elvitia D’Souza – 1st Rank

Rashmita Shrestha – 2nd Rank

Akshaya – 2nd Rank

Seethal C.J. – 2nd Rank

Angeline Olive S – 3rd Rank

U G Allied Courses:

B.Sc. MIT

Dani N Jijo – 10th Rank

B.Sc. MLT

Michelle Valentina Rodrigues – 9th Rank

Batch 2019-2023 Bachelor in Audiology Speech Language Pathology (B.ASLP)

Ben Thuruthummel – Highest Marks Secured in 5th & 6th Semester

Bachelor’s in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology in the University Examinations held in April-May 2022/September – October 2022

Batch 2020-2022 Master of Science – Audiology – M.Sc. (Aud.)

Anitta K A – Highest Marks secured in the Semester Examinations in MSc. Audiology is awarded

Rachel Elizabeth Johnson – Highest Marks secured in the Semester Exams in MSc. Speech-Language Pathology is awarded

Like this: Like Loading...