Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Observe World Homeopathy Day



Mangaluru: ‘World Homoeopathy Day’ was celebrated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, in the outskirts of Mangaluru Commemorating the 268th Birth Anniversary of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, Founder of Homoeopathy, on 19th April 2023. The primary aim of this day is to raise public awareness about this alternative medical system and its contribution to the world of medicine.

The programme commenced by lighting the lamp of the Chief Guest Dr Aswath Narayana. Deputy Director(Homoeopathy) Department of AYUSH, Bangalore, Guest of Honour – Dr Anand Bihari Singh, Assistant Professor, National Homoeopathy College Luknow, U.P & distinguished alumnus 1998 UG batch, President of the Program Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator FMHMC&H, Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal FMHMC, Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, Vice Principal FMHMC and Dr K John Paul, Convenor of World Homoeopathy Day 2023. For the Inaugural Function District AYUSH Officer Dr Mohammed Iqbal and Dr Samir A. Chaukkar, Dean of Dr Batra’s Academy, Mumbai was also present.

Dr Mukesh Batra Homoeopathy Scholarship awards were presented to the meritorious students. Gold scholarship – Ms Jiddu Sai Akhila, Silver scholarship – Ms Aswathy Dinesh, Bronze scholarship – Ms Ardra Ganesh G The winners in the various competitions were also awarded during the program. The Chief Guest Dr Aswath Narayana in his Inaugural Address conveyed the wishes for the day and also appreciated the students for their involvement in the research.

Administrator Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta appreciated the wonderful contribution of homoeopaths towards healing and comforting society at large. He also congratulated the students for their involvement in research work. He also stressed that there is much work needed in the field of research to overcome the limitations of the system.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions in his presidential address conveyed good wishes and good health to the gathering on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day 2023. He said that this day is celebrated to pay tribute and get inspiration from Fr Muller and Dr Hahnemann for their contribution towards society.

Dr Anand Bihari Singh in his motivational speech encouraged the students to achieve greater heights with this noble System of Medicine. He appreciated the management for inculcating morals and ethos among the students to transform them into successful Homoeopaths.

Dr K John Paul, Convener of the programme proposed the vote of thanks. Co-curricular competitions for the students were conducted on this occasion. Dr Vignesh V Naik & Dr Renita D’Souza eloquently compeered the programme.

