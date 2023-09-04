Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College hosts RGUHS Cricket Tournament 2023-24

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College hosts RGUHS Mysore Zone Cricket Tournament 2023-24

Mangaluru: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences,(RGUHS) Mysore Zone Cricket Tournament 2023-24 is hosted by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte on 4th & 11th September 2023. Fr Ashwin L Crasta, Assistant Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital & HPD Inaugurated the tournament on 4th September 2023 at Father Muller Stadium of the college. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital presided over the programme.

Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, welcomed the gathering and the chief guest. He said it’s an honour to host such events at our campus and wished all the players well.

Chief Guest Fr Ashwin L Crasta in his inaugural address “We are here to play and win, everybody may not be winning the cup but all are here to show spirit and respect to their college and to make memories.” He also encouraged the participants from various ends of Karnataka to explore the lush and blush of Mangalore along with being happy for their achievements in the stadium.

Fr Roshan Crasta in his presidential address said “It is a Cricket festival here in FMHMC” He also promoted playing with dedication and effort along with creating memories all together Dr Deeraj I Fernandes, Sports Incharge thanked everyone on behalf of the Institution. The formal Inaugural function was concluded with the Institution Anthem.

Chennakeshava M.G., Physical Education Instructor, FMHMC, Physical Education Directors of other colleges, Faculty members, Students’ council members and students were present for the inaugural programme. This mega event was hosted by FMHMC with logistical and manpower support. 39 teams from all over medical institutions in Karnataka took part in the tournament. Large-scale preparation and groundwork were meticulously monitored by FMHMC on behalf of RGUHS. The dignitaries were escorted to the stadium, to play the inaugural game, and declare the tournament open.

