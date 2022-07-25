Fr Muller Medical College to Host 2-Day International Conference ‘Physiosimcon’

Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangaluru to Host 2-Day International Conference ‘Physiosimcon’ on 2 August and 3 August 2022 at the Decennial Memorial Hall on the College campus

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at the Convention Hall, Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru said, “A two-day international conference ‘Physiosimcon 2022’ will be held on 2 August and 3 August 2022 at the Decennial Memorial Hall by Father Muller Medical College-Department of Physiotherapy, in association with Father Muller Simulation & Skill Centre”.

Also speaking during the press meet, Prof Cherishma D’Silva-the Organizing chairperson, Professor and HoD of physiotherapy said, “Dr Sanjiv Jha-the President executive of Indian Association of Physiotherapy; Dr U T Ifthikar Ali -the State President of Indian Association of Physiotherapy will be chief guests; and Dr Debbie Thackray- Principal, lecturer in Physiotherapy AHP Skills and Simulation lead, School of Health Sciences, Highfield Campus University of Southampton, will be guest of honour for the international conference and keynote speaker.”

“Dr Smitha Bhat,-the Professor, Department of general medicine, Father Muller Medical College; Dr Meghna Mukund-the associate professor and ICU consultant, Yenapoya medical college, Mangaluru; Dr Shailaja S-professor, department of emergency medicine, Father Muller Medical College, Prof Cherishma D’Silva, professor and head of the department of physiotherapy; Dr Vijay Sundarsingh, associate professor, critical care medicine, Father Muller Medical College; Dr Ritesh D’Cunha, assistant professor, department of anesthesiology, Father Muller Medical college, Dr Renukadevi Mahadevan- professor and vice principal, JSS College of Physiotherapy, Mysuru will be the conference speakers,” added Prof D’Silva.

During the two-day conference, there will be a workshop on airway management and early mobilization, basics of mechanical ventilation, monitoring in ICU and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Prof Shyam Krishnan-Assistant professor (senior scale), department of physiotherapy, KMC Mangaluru, will be the quiz master, and the topic for the quiz is “Critical Care Physiotherapy and Simulation” with an attractive cash prize for the winners.

The Video, Brochure and Invitation for “Physiosimcon 2022” were released by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Fr Ajith B Menezes-the Administrator of FMMC; and Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza-dean of FMMC.

Dr Lulu Sherif Mohammed-the Organising chairperson, professor and head of healthcare simulation education, Father Muller Simulation and Skill Centre; Fiona Verdine D’Souza-organising secretary, lecturer, Department of Physiotherapy; Sameeksha Singhpuria- treasurer and Ms Aishwarya Prabhakar Gatty-coordinator were present during the press meet. The press meet was compered by Fiona D’Souza.