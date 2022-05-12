Fr Muller’s Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology organizes a CME FOCII 2022

Mangaluru: On March 8th 2022, the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, organized a CME “FOCII 2022” in the Decennial Memorial hall which was followed by workshop on Episiotomy and Perineal Tear for the 1st year Obstetrics and Gynaecology postgraduates of the Medical Colleges in and around Mangalore.

The CME began at 8:30 A.M. The lighting of the lamp was done by Director Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Chief guest Prof. Dr. Muralidhar V Pai, Dr Anthony Sylvan D’Souza , Dean of Father Muller Medical College, Organizing Chairperson Dr Deepa V Kanagal and Organizing Secretary Dr Ektha M Shetty and Dr Jyotsna Coelho. Following this, an introduction to the CME was given by Dr Deepa Kanagal, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Jyotsna Coelho, SR , Department of OBG. The chief guest addressed the gathering. The Director Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho then gave the presidential address. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Ektha M Shetty (SR, Department of OBG, FMMC).

The CME then began and eminent Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from Mangaluru and Manipal delivered talks on relevant topics. The speakers were Prof Dr. Muralidhar V Pai (Dean,Sikkim Manipal institute of Medical Science), Dr. Aruna Yadiyal ( Associate professor, Department of Psychiatry, FMMC), Dr Prema D ‘Cunha( Professor, Department of OBG FMMC), Dr .Priya Ballal ( HOD ,Department of OBG , KMC Mangalore) , Dr Anjum Iftikar (Gynecologic Oncologist, Yenepoya Medical College, Mangalore), Dr Deepa Kanagal,( HOD , Department of OBG, FMMC).

This was followed by a simulation workshop on PPH and Eclampsia conducted by Dr.Joylene D’Almeida (Associate professor,Department of OBG,FMMC),Dr Shannon Fernandes (Assistant professor,Department of OBG, FMMC) . The workshop on Episiotomy and perineal tear was conducted by our Resource person Prof. Dr Ramesh Kumar (SDM Medical College and Hospital, Dharwad ), Dr Nagarathna G. (Professor, Department of OBG, FMMC), Dr.Mahesh Navada (Associate professor, Department of OBG, FMMC). This was followed by a quiz which was conducted by quiz master Dr. Nikitha James (SR, Department of OBG, FMMC).