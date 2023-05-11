Fr Naveen Pinto Takes Charge as New Judicial Vicar for Diocese of Mangalore

Mangaluru: Fr Naveen Pinto, the new Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Mangalore took charge before the diocesan authority, here in Kodialbail, Bishop’s House Chapel on May 11.

Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha appointed Fr Naveen Pinto as the new Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of Mangalore effective from May 11, 2023.

Fr Naveen Pinto served in the Ecclesiastical Tribunal of the diocese as Defender of the Bond for seven years and as Associate Judicial Vicar for one year. He will continue as the Professor and Administrator of St Joseph Interdiocesan Seminary, Jeppu, Mangalore.

The outgoing judicial vicar Walter Oswald D’Mello will be transferred to Holy Redeemer Church, Belthangady as Parish Priest and Vicar Forane for St James Mangalore East Vicariate, Belthangady on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Diocesan Ecclesiastical Tribunal:

A tribunal is the official ecclesiastical court of the Catholic Church. It is established in each diocese by the Bishop to assist him in carrying out his responsibility as shepherd of the local Christian community which has been entrusted to him (1983 Code of Canon Law canons 369, 1419). As the judicial arm of the Bishop, a diocesan tribunal cooperates in his ministry, namely, “the salvation of souls, which must always be the supreme law of the Church” (canon 1752).

The Diocesan Office of the Tribunal serves the Bishop and the people of the Diocese of Mangalore through the ministry of justice and truth. Staffed by Judges, Defenders of the Bond and Ecclesiastical Notaries, the Ecclesiastical Tribunal strives to uphold the obligations and rights of the Christian Faithful as outlined in the Code of Canon Law. In all of its work, the Tribunal endeavours to be helpful yet just, kindly yet truthful, and always conscious that the supreme law of the Church is the salvation of souls (Canon 1752).

