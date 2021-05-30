Spread the love



















Fr Remegius C M Aranha (75) passes away

Mangaluru: Fr Remegius C M Aranha, from St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, passed away on May 30 at 11:15 am. He was 75.

The Funeral Rites of Fr Remegius C M Aranha will be held on May 31 at 10:00 am, at the Priests’ Cemetery, Valencia Church.

Fr Remi was born on 1 Oct 1945 at Mulki and ordained a priest on 11 May 1973. He served as the Asst Parish priest in Puttur, parish priest in Vorkady, Ukkinadka, Katipalla, Basrur, Mogarnad, Kanajar, Barkur Pezar and Bajal.

Fr Remi retired in 2019 and was residing at the St. Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, Mangalore.

Covid restrictions will be followed.

