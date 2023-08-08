Fr Richard Coelho Honours Arpitha D’souza who Excelled in Rajiv Gandhi University Exams

Fr Richard Coelho- Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru Honours Ms Arpitha D’souza who Excelled in Rajiv Gandhi University Exams getting IV Rank in Psychology and Sociology



Mangaluru: Arpitha Dsouza, a diligent student of the City College of Physiotherapy, Mangaluru, has achieved a remarkable milestone in her academic journey. She secured an impressive IV rank in both Psychology and Sociology in the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi University Examinations.

Hailing from Dodda Moole House, Kayyar, Kasargod, Arpitha is the daughter of Albert Dsouza and Mrs Celine Machado. Fr Richard Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru honoured her and congratulated during the graduation ceremony of the Physiotherapy College.

