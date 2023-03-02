Fr Richard Coelho Inaugurates Four-Day Workshop on Pathology at Father Muller

Mangaluru: A 4-day workshop on pathology for the to-be consultants of human pathology was inaugurated by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI in the august presence of Fr Ajith B Menezes, Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza Dean FMMC, Dr Umashankar T Prof & Head Pathology and the Organizing chairperson, Dr Nisha Marla Prof. & Organizing Secretary on 2 March 2023.

March 2 to 5, 2023 would be a full day intensive exam oriented preparation for the final year postgraduates who will soon be pathology consultants.

In his welcome Dr Umashanker felt elated with the transformation of the present module in its 4th edition, bringing in newer techniques, visualization and life experiences. Though with a humble beginning he was proud to see postgraduates from the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. He also asked the to-be consultants to block their dates for the upcoming National Level Conference on Pathology to be hosted by Father Muller Medical College.

Fr Richard emphasized the need for a well-articulated pathologist in giving accurate reports to the clinician for better healing and treatment. A pathologist works in the background of every clinician/physician aiding in diagnosis and satisfaction of the patient. He felt much appreciation of the work conducted by the department to conduct a 4-day workshop all the while welcoming the delegates to visit the city of Mangalore for its fame in culture, beaches, temples, churches and fish delicacies.

Dr Stephanie Senior Resident Pathology and Dr Kirthana Post Graduate compeered the inaugural. Talks and hands on academic events are to be held with highlights of live slide viewing which are an accumulation of pathology specimens from the past 25 years from the hospital and various other institutes of eminences. A live autopsy demo guided by Dr Karen Castelino, in-depth pathology visualization training, including IHC, Gross specimens and Blood bank techniques. The life experiences of senior faculties correlating with clinical outcomes will be the treasure trove to be grasped by the exam going postgraduate delegates.

All the faculties of the department of pathology and coopted faculties of the FATHER Muller Medical College will be part of this 4 day session aiding in training and sharing of experiences to enrich and brighten the post graduates.

