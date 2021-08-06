Spread the love



















Fr Richard Coelho Inaugurates Speciality Clinic OPD services at FMHMCH

Mangaluru: The inauguration and blessing of the Speciality Clinic OPD services at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital took place on 06.08.2021 at 09.00 AM.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMC&H, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMC&H were present.

Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H welcomed the dignitaries and the gathering.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, inaugurated and blessed the speciality clinic with a prayer service. To invoke God’s blessings, Ms Rosemary Sam and team sang the prayer song.

Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMC&H briefed on the services provided in the speciality OPDs.

Later, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho gave the inaugural message where he highlighted on the necessity of having speciality clinics in Homoeopathy. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sherlyn Paul.

The Hospital Clinical Committee and the Spiritual Committee jointly organized this programme.

