Fr Rudolph Raj OCD-Now a ‘DOCTOR’ in ‘SACRED LITURGY’!

Mangaluru : On May 28, 2021, Fr Rudolph Raj Pinto OCD successfully defended his thesis in Sacred Liturgy at the Pontifical University of Sant’Anselmo, Rome. One of the aspects on which an interpretation of liturgy can be based is ‘doxology’. Fr Rudolph Raj Pinto, in his doctoral thesis on ‘The study of the ministerial contribution of liturgical music in the liturgical formation,’ endeavoured to explore this aspect.

Great battles are won by soldiers who are persistent and consistent. Fr Rudolph stood firm for two hours as a warrior well-prepared, presenting and defending his many years of dedicated research in this all-important perspective of theological discourse. His moderator Fr Jordi-Agusti Piaqé I Collado OSB along with the other two correlators, after having tested him with questions and queries, voiced their appreciation to his work and officially declared Fr Rudolph as “Doctor in Sacred Liturgy”.

Fr Rudolph, who hails from Gurpur, Mangalore, joined the Carmelite Order in 1992. Having completed his seminary formation in Mysuru and Mangalore, he was ordained a priest on December 28, 2004. As a young priest, he pioneered to be a missionary at Matadakeri, Honnavar where he served for seven years. In the year 2012, he reached the Eternal City for his specialization in the liturgy. In the last nine years, he has successfully completed licentiate degrees in Sacred Liturgy and Liturgical Music and now he is ‘Doctor in Sacred Liturgy’.

