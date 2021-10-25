Spread the love



















Fr Santiago Felicitated For His Humanitarian Services

Bengaluru: Fr Aloysius Santiago SDB, Rector and Parish Priest of Don Bosco Shrine here was felicitated for his being the “front line hero” during the pandemic period of 2020-2021. He was honoured during a function at Don Bosco Church on October 24. The Parish Council, Pious Associations of the parish under the guidance of the Women's Commission of Don Bosco Shrine Lingarajapuram, organised the felicitation programme in the presence of parishioners and special invitees.

Msgr. C. Francis, Vicar General of the Archdiocese, who was also the chief guest of the felicitation function, speaking on the occasion said Fr. Aloysius has left an indelible mark on the church through his works of mercy, providing relief materials to people across the State. The Archdiocese of Bangalore is proud to have such a priest who has risked his life to look after the suffering and needy neighbours.

The Archbishop in his message lauded Fr Santiago with praises saying Father’s heart goes towards the poor and he has a special concern for the differently-abled persons.

Archbishop Peter Machado, in a video message, said he was happy the parishioners and others were paying homage to “your Fr and pastor” because Fr Aloysius Santiago, the parish priest has newly established Women’s collective. “Greet him, wish him and honour Fr Aloysius in a fitting manner”, Archbishop Machado encouraged all concerned.

Archbishop Machado who had four other prior engagements and programmes could not make it on the occasion on Sunday said Fr Aloysius has given his heart to the parish not only to look after the spiritual and liturgical things but has also involved himself in the affairs of the people especially the poor people During the Corona time he has done so much sending people here and there, making the needy comfortable and also trying to extend his love and affection for everyone.

Fr Aloysius is associated with so many secular associations such as Lion’s Club and Rotary Club to help the slum dwellers. The Archbishop who is also president of the Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops’ Council said he himself had also gone and taken part in a few programmes. Fr Aloysius is a loving and great pastor, he added.

.

Normally people do not bother much when priests are there, but shower praises on them when they go away. “Now you greet him well and give him a kiss if necessary and make him happy”, he urged all concerned.

“I would like to thank Fr Aloysius for the services he is rendering for the Archdiocese as a Salesian, a pastor, parish priest and a friend of so many of you.”

The Archbishop, president of All Karnataka Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR) stated he was also happy the women’s collective is very active and more and more people join in. He hoped all women of the parish would be a strong unit in supporting the Church, supporting the members of the society especially the poor. The prelate concluded by saying “I am also with you.”

Fr Shalbin Paul Kalancherry, Salesian Vice Provincial in his address said that Father Aloysius has given the best from what he had to the poor and needy during the pandemic times.

Fr George Kannamthanam, a social worker. Fr Jude, Parish Priest of Don Bosco, Hospet, lay leaders of various language groups also spoke highly of him in their recorded video messages.

The guests of honour included Fr Jude SDB and Fr Kiran SDB. The cultural programme such as dance, songs and other items formed part of the felicitation function.

