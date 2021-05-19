Spread the love



















‘Fr Stan Swamy Must Be Moved Back to Hospital, Not Kept in Jail’ says Bombay HC

Tribal Activist Father Stan Swamy has been suffering from fever, a severe cough, headache and upset stomach for the past week. We are informed that Fr. Stan was put through some preliminary tests, not for Covid, but for other conditions like Parkinson’s, fever, stomach upset. But he was neither tested for COVID- 19 nor provided with any medical care until May 18. On Tuesday, however, he was taken to the state-run JJ Hospital after 2 pm and then sent back to Taloja jail around midnight

The hearing of the case came up for hearing today [Wednesday] and we are told the prosecution will submit his medical report.” The Bombay High Court took up the case to hear Swamy’s medical bail plea. His counsel Mihir Desai has submitted a note to the court detailing the lack of medical aid at the Taloja prison, the lack of physical distancing at the facility and Swamy’s health condition.

The division bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and Surendra Tavade have directed the dean of JJ hospital to constitute a committee of doctors including a neuro-physician, ENT, orthopaedic, general physician and any other doctor who might be required to examine Swamy. The report has to be submitted to the court on May 21, when it is scheduled to hear the case again. The court has also directed the prison to produce Swamy before the court through a video conferencing facility.

While defence lawyer Mihir Desai listed the several ailments that Swamy has been suffering with since his arrest, advocate J.P. Yagnik appearing for the state informed the court that Swamy has not complained and in fact seems “satisfied” with the provisions made available to him in jail. In a report submitted by the Taloja prison, it is claimed that Swamy has been “hemo-dynamically stable, provided with two attendants (both under trial prisoners, who according to the prison officials had volunteered to help Swamy), hot water for bathing and a high protein diet”.

