Fr Victor Pinto of Mangalore Diocese Passes away at 88



Mangaluru: Rev. Fr Victor A. Pinto, a priest of the diocese of Mangalore passed away on July 05, 2022 at 3.30 p.m. due to old age at Fr Muller Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru. His health was critical and was hospitalized a week ago.

Fr Victor Pinto, S/o Joseph Pinto and Emilia Noronha, hails from Kirem parish. He was 88 when he breathed his last.

Fr Victor retired from active ministry and has been residing in his home town Kirem since 2009.

He served as the assistant Parish Priest at Belthangady, Milagres and Urwa. He was sent to Rome for higher studies in Scripture and research studies in Jerusalem. He was the professor in St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu. He also served as the director of Pastoral Institute and Mangala Jyothi. He was the Parish Priest at Mukamar, Surathkal, Kateel and Mulky.

Designations held are :

1960 – 1961 Asst. P.P. Belthangady

1961 – 1964 Asst. P.P. Milagres, Mangalore

1964 – 1967 Asst. P.P. Urwa

1967 – 1973 Higher Studies (Scripture) Rome

1973 – 1980 Professor St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu

1980 – 1981 Research Studies Jerusalem

1982 – 1986 Parish Priest Mukamar

1986 – 1990 Director Pastoral Institute & Mangala Jyothi

1991 – 1998 Parish Priest Surathkal

1998 – 2005 Parish Priest Kateel

2005 – 2009 Parish Priest Mulky

2009 – Retired From Active Ministry Res. Kirem

Funeral details will be announced later.