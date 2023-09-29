Fragment of Pope John Paul II’s Holy Cross Brought for Veneration at Various Churches in City

Fragment of Pope John Paul II’s Holy Cross brought for Veneration at Various Churches/Institutions in and around Mangaluru City- and the arrangements were made by the members of Jesus Youth, the Mangaluru Unit of the International Catholic Youth Movement, during the last few days

Mangaluru: A 3 cm fragment of a wooden holy cross held by St Pope John Paul II during his last days was brought to India for veneration, and the cross has subsequently toured churches in South and North India, and a few days ago brought to Mangaluru. The ‘Jago Yatra’ bearing the relic had already toured various destinations in India. This is a piece of the cross that the ailing Pope John Paul II held as he watched Good Friday mass at the Colosseum on TV from his private chapel in 2005. He passed away the following week. The relic was brought to India by a priest who visited the Vatican in Rome.

The Pope has always been a keen benefactor of the youth, so this tour will inspire young Catholics. The ‘Jago Yatra’ is aimed at reinforcing the faith of Catholic youth ahead of a major ‘Jago’ summit coming up in October of the Youth Jesus. Pope John Paul II was the head of the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005 and was the first non-Italian Pope in over 400 years.

The relic is a 3 x1-cm portion of a wooden cross held by the late Pope, who served as the head of the Catholic church from 1978 to 2005, on the last Good Friday of his life. Traditionally, the Pope celebrates Good Friday at the Colosseum with thousands of people. But on this Good Friday in 2005, a few days before the end of his life, he was so weak that he watched the ceremony on television from his chapel, holding this wooden cross.

The relic came to the country first in Kerala, brought from Rome for private devotional purposes by a priest known to Father Tomy. As news about it spread, parishes around the country sent in requests to hold the relic. The tour, called Jago Yatra, which started on April 15, 2023, has gone to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Kerala among many other places, before being brought to Mangaluru.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Brayan Dias, the Coordinator of the Jago Yatra tour in Mangaluru, and Jesus Youth member said, ” The Youth Jesus is the largest international Catholic youth movement in the world, originating in Kerala, India, in 1985. It has since expanded its presence to over 40 countries, and it holds recognition from the Holy See. Having their International office in Rome, the National office in Cochin, and the Regional office in Bishop’s house in Mangaluru, Members of Jesus Youth have been actively extending their services across different parts of the world, guiding both young and old to Jesus through their shared encounter experiences’ ‘.

” In 2023, Jesus Youth India led by Justin as its national coordinator with the team is organizing a national conference in Bengaluru, scheduled for October 2023. The conference is titled जाgo, which translates to “Wake Up and Reach Out.” The event will take place at Christ College on Hosur Road, Bengaluru, from October 21st to 24th. On this occasion, Jesus Youth India has been granted the opportunity to host the relic of St. John Paul II and journey with it throughout India and pray and prepare for the national conference”

” Currently, the relic has traversed most states of India, with the privilege of being received in Mangaluru. The Jesus Youth Mangaluru team, led by me as coordinator, warmly welcomed the Relic Yatra (journey) and covered various locations where Jesus Youth is actively involved. The JAGO YATRA concluded with a Benediction ceremony and the handing over of the relic by Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, with the enthusiastic participation of many youth and active Jesus Youth members. My sincere thanks to Fr Anil Lobo-Parish Priest of St John Paul II Church, Bajpe, and Ms. Corrine Rasquinha, the Founder of NGO “White Doves” for their support. With the tour, we are hoping to revive people’s faith and get followers to return to the church.” added Brayan.

During the event, Suraj and Dextor led the worship. The Jesus Youth Mangalore Coordinator Bryan Dias extended gratitude to all the participants and Fr Kenneth Crasta the Chaplin of Jesus Youth Mangalore for his constant guidance and invited all the youth of Mangalore to participate in the weekly Jesus Youth gathering, held every Tuesday from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Bishop’s House Chapel, as well as the monthly night vigil held on every 2nd Saturday (9:00 PM Saturday to 6:00 AM Sunday) with Holy Mass.

The relic’s journey covered these places and dates in and around Mangaluru : (September 24th, 2023) 7:15 AM: St. Anthony’s Forane Church, Thottathady; 10:15 AM: St. John Paul II Church, Venur; 12:30 PM: Bishop House, Puttur; 3:00 PM: Fr. Muller’s Homeopathy College, Deralakatte; 4:30 PM: St. Ann’s Nursing College, Mulki; 6:00 PM: St. Joseph’s Church, Eshwar Nagar, Manipal, and 7:00 PM: Sisters of Cluny’s Convent, Christ Church, Manipal

On September 25th, 2023:: 9:30 AM: Infant Jesus Convent, Jeppu;11:30 AM: DSHJ Convent, Valencia; 2:00 PM: Athena Nursing College, Falneer; 4:00 PM: St. Alphonsa Church, Kankanady; 5:00 PM: Divine Retreat Centre, Thokottu; and 6:30 PM: White Doves, Kulshekar

On September 26th, 2023: 6:30 AM: Fatima Retreat Centre, Valencia; 8:00 AM: Roshni Nilaya, Valencia; 10:00 AM: St. Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor; 11:15 AM: St. John Paul II Church, Bajpe; 12:30 PM: St. Agnes; 4:00 PM: St. Aloysius Chapel; 5:00 PM: Bishop’s House Chapel; and then 8:30 PM: Stella Maris Shrine, Udupi. And from Udupi, the relic will be venerated in Karwar Diocese.

