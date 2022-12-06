Framework deal signed in Sudan to end political stalemate

Sudan’s military and civilian leaders have signed a political framework agreement to end the political impasse and institute a two-year transitional authority.



Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, incumbent President and Commander-In-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the Rapid Support Forces, signed the deal on Monday on behalf of the military, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Forces of the Freedom and Change Alliance, the Revolutionary Front, other political organisations, workers’ unions, and civil society organizations signed the agreement on behalf of the political forces.

The agreement determines four levels for the transitional authority, including the legislative council, the sovereign council, the council of ministers, and the judicial councils and independent commissions.

The deal indicated that the parties which signed the political declaration, are to select, through consultation, a limited civil sovereign council to represent the head of the state and be a symbol of sovereignty.

The deal indicated that these forces will also negotiate to select a prime minister, who will then form a cabinet.

The agreement also pledged to organise a comprehensive, credible, transparent and fair electoral process at the end of the transitional period.

Al-Burhan, when addressing the signing ceremony, vowed that the military establishment would exit the political process and support the democratic transition until reaching the general election.

He stressed the need to reform the Sudanese Armed Forces to make them a constitutional institution that is subject to the constitution and maintains neutrality without politicization or partisanship.

Al-Wathiq Al-Birair, the representative of the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance, said the signed deal “establishes for a civilian rule and for completing the tasks of glorious December Revolution”.

The draft establishes a constitutional framework to govern the country during the transitional period, and provides for the formation of a civilian-led government and a council to run the national security and defence affairs.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis since Al-Burhan declared a military coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the sovereign council and the government.

Since then, the country had been rocked by regular street protests which called for the return of civilian rule.

