Francis Rego is New President of Milagres Toastmasters Club

Mangaluru: The new team of office bearers of Milagres Toastmasters for 2023–24, led by president TM Francis Rego, was installed on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Monica Hall, Milagres Church Compound. The installation ceremony was themed “Explore, Experience, Enjoy”.

Fr Michael Santhumayor, Principal, Milagres Degree College, was the chief guest. Speaking on the theme “Explore, Experience, Enjoy”, Fr Santhumayor said that acceptance of language makes us global citizens. “Propagate the religion of languages instead of faith. Leave the shore and explore the ocean. Experience makes a person wise,” he said.

Pavanashree introduced the new team of office-bearers. Vimala introduced the Area Director, Sunitha M. A. Periera, who subsequently installed the following office bearers: Francis Rego (President), Akarsh (Vice President, Education), Azma Sheikh (Vice President, Membership), Zakir Husain (Vice President, Public Relations), Cavya (Secretary), Vimala (Treasurer), and Carolin (Sargeant at Arms).

In her address, Sunitha Periera congratulated the outgoing executive team and wished the best for the incoming executive team. The outgoing president, Sharline Rodrigues, thanked her executive team, her club members, and the Toastmasters of Mangaluru for supporting her throughout her tenure.

The Outstanding Toastmaster Award was conferred on Zakir Husain Panambur. Outgoing secretary Mohammed Kunhi presented the secretary’s report, highlighting the events, achievements, and updates of the club during the term 2021–2022.

Amita Shetty moderated the felicitations, where representatives of different clubs in Division F showered the club with well wishes and support. Cavya concluded the programme with a vote of thanks. Anusha Shetty served as Sergeant at Arms for the event. Leona Aranha was the master of ceremonies.

Milagres Toastmasters was chartered on October 18, 2012, and since then, the club has been providing a supportive and encouraging environment to help its members grow as communicators and leaders. The club meets every alternative Sunday at 9.30 a.m. in Monica Hall, Milagres Church Compound.

