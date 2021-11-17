Spread the love



















Fraudsters using MRPL name with Malicious Intent

Mangaluru: MRPL wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that recently there have been multiple efforts to use MRPL’s name with malicious intentions.

Recently on November 13, there has been a fraudulent effort to use MD MRPL’s identity to mislead employees. Certain individual posing to be MD of MRPL has sent messages to 361 e-mail id’s of MRPL employees and around 141 of them have reached various employees. MRPL has initiated appropriate legal action against the fraudsters. It is also requested to all concerned to note that all official e-mails from MRPL end with the domain “@mrpl.co.in” and no other domains are used for official communication.

We have previously cautioned about “fake employment letters” and “fake letterheads” being used by fraudsters to defraud the general public in the name of employment opportunities in MRPL. Thus MRPL requests the general public to note that being a central government CPSE, MRPL does all the recruitments, strictly in line with laid down norms, hence exercising maximum caution to ensure that they don’t fall prey to job scams.

Issued by

Dr Rudolph Noronha

General Manager (Corporate Communication)

rudolph@mrpl.co.in

