Fraudulent Scams in the Name of Refinery Employment

Mangaluru: It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous elements are cheating members of the general public by taking money against employment/contract employment in our Refinery premises. There are reports that these elements are using our duplicate letterheads and work passes to do this fraud. We have initiated appropriate legal action in this direction.

MRPL advises all the job aspirants, candidates and members of the public at large, in their own interest, not to fall prey to the designs of these unscrupulous elements who are offering employment in MRPL by charging money from unsuspecting aspirants/candidates.

MRPL never charges any money for appointments for permanent or contract jobs and we have not nominated any broker or agent for this purpose. MRPL being a Central Government CPSE organization has a transparent system for recruiting staff and the system doesn’t allow any scope for malpractice. It recruits candidates by notifying the vacancies appropriately and by widely advertising the vacancies in leading National Dailies/Employment News and also by hosting the same on our

websites www.mrpl.co.in and https://www.mrpl.co.in/careers .

The appointment on a contract basis is done by the concerned contractor who gets the work order for the particular work and with the approval of the Department HOD of MRPL.

We advise members of the general public not to fall prey to such scams and contact local police if you believe you are the victim of any fraudulent activity.