Free BMD Camp at KMC Hospital, Attavar

Mangaluru: A person cannot see or feel their bones getting thinner. Many people do not even know that they have thin bones until a bone breaks (fractures). A broken bone can interfere with a person’s daily activities and can have serious consequences. It is important for a person to know whether they have this silent disease so that they can take steps to prevent a fracture and protect their ability to lead an independent, active lifestyle.

A BMD test can Measure the density of bone, detect osteoporosis before a fracture occurs, help to predict the chances of fracture in the future, monitor the effectiveness of treatments for osteoporosis, etc. For the benefit of the General public, a Free Bone Mineral Density Test camp (BMD Camp) is scheduled for 19th April 2022 (Tuesday) from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Department of Orthopedics KMC Hospital, Attavar. Any person above the age of 35 years can make use of this free camp.

Registration is Free but Mandatory please contact: 7022078002